UPDATE: Man and child die in car crash involving Kenya Prisons bus

A man and a child succumbed to injuries sustained in an early Thursday morning road accident involving a saloon car and a bus belonging to the Kenya Prisons Service along Haile Selassie Avenue.

While confirming the deaths, officer in charge of traffic in Nairobi, Joshua Omukata, said the Kenya Prisons bus was heading towards Upper Hill while the saloon car was heading towards the CBD.

The incident happened near the Railways Club causing a major traffic snarl up.

According to an eye witness the driver of the saloon was speeding while overlapping.

The driver of the Prisons bus tried to avert the collision but was unable to due to other vehicles behind.

According to Omukata, the man and the minor in the saloon both sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Unfortunately, they both succumbed to their injuries.

No one in the Kenya Prison’s bus was injured.