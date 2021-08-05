UoN, USIU ranked among Kenya’s best Universities

University of Nairobi's Main Campus in this picture taken on January 19, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

University of Nairobi's Main Campus in this picture taken on January 19, 2020. PHOTO | FILE





The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been ranked the best public university in Kenya.

As per the Unirank results released recently, Kenyatta University is second followed by Strathmore University which was listed as the best private institution, while The United States International University of Africa (USIU- Africa) was ranked fourth.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Egerton University, and Moi University took positions five, six, and seven, respectively.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) was ranked eighth, while the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and Kenya Methodist University completed the list of 10 top-ranked institutions of higher learning.

According to UniRank, the ranking considered several factors among them whether an institution is chartered, offers at least four-year undergraduate degrees (bachelor degrees) or postgraduate degrees (master or doctoral degrees).

An analysis of the report revealed that newly accredited universities, both private and public, are struggling to gain popularity in the Country, especially among aspiring students.

UniRank a leading international higher education directory and search engine features reviews and rankings of over 13,800 officially recognized universities and colleges in 200 countries.

“Our aim is to provide a non-academic League Table of the top Kenyan Universities based on valid and unbiased web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves,” the organization said in a statement.

A similar ranking by Webometrics listed UoN as the best university in Kenya followed by Kenyatta University while Egerton University, Moi University and JKUAT were placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The analysis also indicated that there are 6,206 foreign students admitted to various institutions of higher learning across Kenya with UoN leading with the highest number of foreign learners at 1,300.