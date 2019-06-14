UoN students develop App that helps out colleagues battling stress, STIs

The 12 University of Nairobi students at the launch of the RADA App. PHOTO | COURTESY

Twelve University of Nairobi students have developed a mobile app that help students to share information and seek counselling on issues they are struggling with.

The RADA App was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

It also helps students get professional information on sexually transmitted infections and diseases.

Other features include reporting and seeking help while in an emergency or an abusive situation, getting career tips and dealing with peer pressure.

The app also has emergency numbers, a hotline feature that helps students locate the nearest ambulance and a Hall’s officer.

It has licensed by the University of Nairobi and other institutions can adopt it and customize it.

The developers hope it will help curb students drop out rate, depression, suicide, alcohol, drug abuse and HIV infections.

Vincent Robin, a Fourth Year political science student who among the 12 behind the idea explained how they developed it.

“When I joined the group, I was trained on codes and together with other students we joined ideas to form what we have now. I was in the content creators group and I have also been in charge of graphic content for the app,” he said.