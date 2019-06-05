UoN student arrested for sending threatening messages to MPs





Police have arrested a 30-year-old University of Nairobi Masters student for allegedly threatening six Members of Parliament.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detective arrested Mr Alex Anyolo after Njoro MP Charity Chepkwony complained the she had been receiving threatening messages.

According to the detectives, Mr Anyolo had been sending threatening messages to the MP and five other legislators with the aim of extorting them.

Police added that one of the MPs had already sent the suspect money. They however didn’t reveal the said MP’s identity and how much sent the suspect.

After his arrest, the suspect admitted to sending the messages with the intent to extort money.

CON GAME

Mr Anyolo was found carrying several SIM cards including, one that sent the messages, handsets and different identification cards.

Police are currently holding the suspect as investigations continue.

Anyolo’s arrest is similar to that of Waziri Benson Chacha who was arrested last year and charged in court for allegedly conning legislators while masquerading as Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Chacha, who is currently out on a bond, is facing six counts, among them conspiring to register a Safaricom mobile number in the name of Ms Chege.

IMPERSONATION

He is also charged with impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

He allegedly used the number to contact former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who sent him Sh20,000.

On March 8 last year, at Sport Restaurant, the suspect attempted to obtain Sh100,000 from the former legislator.

He was exposed after MPs, including Chege, sought police intervention after it emerged the accused had conned several lawmakers.

Chacha was released on a Sh1 million bail after probation officer Jenevive Akinyi brought a report, saying the accused comes from a good and reliable family.