UoN Scholar Wins Top WTO Award





A Ph.D. candidate at the University of Nairobi Ph.D. candidate is the winner of this year’s top award by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Majune Kraido Socrates of University of Nairobi’s School of Economics became the inaugural winner of the 2020 Trade Economist Thematic Award, a new research-based competition.

“Congratulations to Majuna Kraido Socrates from University of Nairobi for winning the 2020 Trade Economist Thematic Award! His paper sheds light on the different effects of #COVID19 lockdown measures on exporters and importers with evidence from #Kenya,” WTO wrote on its Twitter handle.

His paper, “The Effect of Lockdown Policies on International Trade Flows from Developing Countries” analyses how Kenya’s imports and exports were affected by lockdown measures that were imposed by trading partners to contain the spread of the virus.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first recipient of this award. My study analysed the effect of lockdown policies on imports and exports,” Socrates said.

Majune, 30, beat 26 other contestants drawn from around the world to clinch the award that comes with a 5,000 Swiss Francs (Ksh 630,350) monetary reward.