UoN reclaims Sh2bn Kilimani land from private company





The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to hand a piece of land in Kilimani to University of Nairobi following repossession from a private company.

The handover of the Sh2 billion property will take place on Tuesday as the company, Aberdares Engineering Contractors Limited, agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

In a statement, the EACC said the university is now at liberty to use the property which had been the subject of a court dispute for years.

According to the commission, the UoN bought land parcel L.R NO 1/55, measuring approximately 4.97 Acres, from Kettles-Roy Tysons Limited in 1964, for Sh200,000.

The transfer of the land to the institution was registered on July 1, 1964 in the name University College Nairobi Council.

On October 18 1967, the surrender of 0.2469 acres for the expansion of a road was sought by the government and the request granted.

SURVEY PLAN

“The surrender was registered as L.R NO 1/55/1 and delineated on survey plan No. 83495 while the remaining portion of the land after surrender was registered as L.R.No. 1/514 as per survey plan Folio No.106 register No. 120,” reads the statement.

The university later sought the intervention of the commission , saying parcel L.R.No. 1/514, situated along Galana Road, had been grabbed and allocated to a private company.

The EACC completed its investigations in August 2016 and instituted a suit for the recovery of the land.

The company filed a case against the university on the issue in 2011.

However, during the case period, Aberdares expressed interest in resolving the matter through the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

“Following consultative meetings between the commission, the DPP, the University of Nairobi and Aberdares Engineering Contractors Limited, the matter was resolved.,” the EACC said.

“A consent was recorded in court restoring ownership of the property to the University of Nairobi as the sole owner.”

The title issued to Aberdares was ordered cancelled and expunged from the records of the Lands Registry.