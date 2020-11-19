UoN lecturer charged with assaulting girlfriend in row over window





A 66-year-old University of Nairobi lecturer was on Wednesday charged for assaulting and causing grievous harm to his girlfriend following a quarrel over closing of a window.

James Mweri Kahunyo is accused of injuring Mariam Wanjiku Kamau in his house in UoN staff quarters at Mamlaka Apartments on October 2.

The two are said to have picked a fight after a disagreement.

They had returned to the house from a restaurant along Waiyaki Way in Mr Kahunyo’s car and she then allegedly told the don that she wanted the window closed but he insisted it must remain open prompting her to attempt to leave him at night.

A fight broke out between the lovers and Ms Kamau attempted to flee after Mr Kahunyo allegedly kicked her in the ribs but he reportedly dragged her back to the bedroom and confiscated her phone and twisted her leg.

The court heard that she had called and informed a neighbour that she was being battered but the suspect reportedly grabbed her phone and locked the bedroom forcing her to remain there overnight, with the sustained injuries.

The UoN lecturer then opened the door next day allowing her to pack her belongings and he escorted her to a city hospital in his vehice but she managed to snatch the phone while he was driving and used it to text her sister.

She later sought help from the hospital to contact the sister who visited the hospital and it is then that Kahunyo surrendered Ms Kamau’s phone.

The complainant was still under medication on Wednesday and had been using crutches.

However, Mr Kahunyo denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani and was freed on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 8 for pre-trial.