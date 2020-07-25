UoN hit by Covid-19 deaths





The University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama has announced that three members of staff and one retired staffer also lost their lives to Covid-19.

In a statement posted on social media, Prof Kiama said has announced that the learning institution has so far recorded 14 cases of Covid-19 among them 10 members of staff and four of their dependants.

UoN community has also not been spared by COVID-19. We have recorded 14 confirmed cases involving 10 members of staff, and 4 of their dependents. Three active members of staff and one retired staff have lost their lives. These are not mere statistics- Prof. Stephen Kiama, VC — University of Nairobi (@uonbi) July 24, 2020



“It is a difficult period for our Country and UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families and pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss,” he added.

He at the same time wished those who have tested positive a quick recovery.

“I urge all staff and students to continue exercising caution by observing the guidelines issued by the government through the Ministry of Health from time to time,” said the VC.

The UoN VC urged parents, guardians and sponsors to support the students with smartphones, iPads, or computers to enable them to participate in the institution’s online classes in the safety of their homes.

“In view of the current trends of infections and the need to ensure staff and students safety, the University of Nairobi will continue to dispense its services using online platforms,” he said.