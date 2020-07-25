Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

UoN hit by Covid-19 deaths

By Hilary Kimuyu July 25th, 2020 1 min read

The University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama has announced that three members of staff and one retired staffer also lost their lives to Covid-19.

In a statement posted on social media, Prof Kiama said has announced that the learning institution has so far recorded 14 cases of Covid-19 among them 10 members of staff and four of their dependants.

Related Stories


“It is a difficult period for our Country and UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families and pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss,” he added.

He at the same time wished those who have tested positive a quick recovery.

“I urge all staff and students to continue exercising caution by observing the guidelines issued by the government through the Ministry of Health from time to time,” said the VC.

The UoN VC urged parents, guardians and sponsors to support the students with smartphones, iPads, or computers to enable them to participate in the institution’s online classes in the safety of their homes.

“In view of the current trends of infections and the need to ensure staff and students safety, the University of Nairobi will continue to dispense its services using online platforms,” he said.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
David Ndii ranked position 22 in top 100 influential...