UoN council turns down Prof Mbithi’s bid for second term

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Peter Mbithi’s bid for a second term has flopped after the council turned down his request.

The University Council chaired by Prof Julia Ojiambo has since asked the besieged VC to proceed on terminal leave starting July 6.

However, the council advised him to reapply for the position once it is advertised by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The decision was made on Wednesday during a stormy special council meeting, which was called to decide on the fate of the VC.

On Tuesday the council held an ordinary meeting where a request letter from Prof Mbithi was distributed to members.

They communicated their decision to Prof Mbithi in a letter dated June 26.

“As you are aware, there was amendments to the Universities Act 2012, which came into force in January 2019. Consequently, within the current legislative framework, the council is not in a position to consider, approve and recommend your reappointment as requested in your letter dated May 19. The amendments demand that appointment be through a competitive process,” apply,” reads the letter.