Daniel Onyango Owuor in a Nairobi court yesterday where he was charged with stealing Sh4.4 million. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

An accounts clerk at the University of Nairobi (UoN) has been charged with stealing over Sh4.4 million from the institution’s Sacco.

Mr Daniel Onyango Owuor was arraigned before chief magistrate Francis Andayi where he denied the charge which carries a maximum jail term of three years upon conviction.

Mr Owuor denied that on May 11 this year, at Chuna Sacco Society Limited, jointly with others not before the court, he stole a whopping Sh4,434,600 which came to his possession by virtue of his employment.

Mr Owuor applied to be released on bond which plea was not opposed by the state prosecutor Mr Solomon Naulikha.

“ I have no instructions to oppose bond,” Mr Naulikha stated.

The prosecutor added that the witness statements are ready for collection by the defence at his own cost.

Mr Andayi released the accused on bond of Sh500,000.

He directed the case be mentioned within two weeks to establish whether the prosecution has complied with the court directives that the sispect be furnished with all the witness statements to prepare his defence.