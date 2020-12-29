Unresolved murders in 2020

The late Sergeant Kiyegon Kenei who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office. He was found dead in his house. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans were served with several murder incidents and theories in 2020, most of which remain unresolved.

Here are some of them.

Mombasa pastor stabs wife, kills himself on pulpit.

On Sunday January 2020 news broke of a pastor who stabbed his wife and later killed himself at the pulpit.

Elisha Misiko, 55, stabbed his wife Pastor Ann Mughoi on the pulpit in the middle of a service.

Misiko died on the spot while his wife died at Coast General Hospital.

According to the police report Masiko who pastored at Ground for God’s Gospel ministries in Kisauni called his wife to the pulpit as the service was going on and stabbed her in front of the congregation.

Police officer attached to DP Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office found dead

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found dead on February 20, 2020 in his house Imara Daima area in Nairobi, just as he prepared to record a statement with the DCI on what he knew about a reported fake Sh.39 billion arms tender said to have been signed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex.

Video footage released by police show Kenei and five other officers were on duty at Gate A, the main entrance to Harambee House Annex and second floor of the building when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited the DP’s office. His killers are still roaming around scot free.

Separately, On February 17, Echesa and three others were charged with six counts of making a false document in the Sh39.5 billion fake arms deal.

Bodies of 2 missing children found decomposing inside a car at Athi River police station.

On July 2, detectives found two decomposing bodies of a boy and a girl inside a car at the Athi River police station. The two children had been reported missing June 11. The children aged four years went missing from their KMC Estate while playing outside their house.

The bodies were discovered by a man who had gone to the station to pick up his car – a Toyota Belta- which had been impounded after a crash.

The Nairobi-based businessman alerted the officers that there was a foul smell coming from the boot of his car.

Upon opening they found the bodies of the two minors stashed inside a black paper bag.

A woman allegedly kills her 4 children, blames evil powers

The nation was left in shock after a woman was accused of killing her four children in Naivasha.

The bodies of the four minors were found locked in their house near Naivasha High school on June 27.

After her arrest Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi, a mother of six, said she was possessed and thinks the killings are nothing but a bad dream. She instead blamed the former boyfriend for the deaths.

She said that on the 26th day of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits that commandeered her to do things out of control.

Lawyer dies after attack by police woman

In October, a policewoman stationed at Makueni Police station was arrested for chopping off a lawyer’s hand.

The officer Nancy Njeri was later charged with murder after her former lover lawyer Onesmus Masaku succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Two missing boys found dead, bodies in river Sagana, Nyeri

The bodies of the toddler-aged three and two years were found floating on the River Sagana, in Nyeri county.

The toddlers were last seen on November 1 with their mother, a former beauty queen Eva Wangui.

On 1st November, Wangui and her sons left home for the shopping center. At around 6pm, her family became worried because they had not come back home. They reported the matter to the police station.

Some villagers at Githiru,7 km from her parent’s home, recall her asking for the shortest route home. They showed it to her but warned her that it was not safe to walk there at night. She did not heed their warning.

The next day, her family found her seated outside a house in Marua looking confused. Her clothes were wet, and she did not have any shoes. She was taken to psychiatric ward at Nyeri Referral Hospital for evaluation.