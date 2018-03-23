President Uhuru Kenyatta with Mauritius’ Foreign Affairs Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo at State House Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans online have taken their cheekiness to a whole new level after they were unable to pronounce the name of a visiting Minister from Mauritius.

The country’s minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo is currently visiting Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s update on Twitter about his meeting with Lutchmeenaraidoo at State House, Nairobi attracted cheeky comments.

Met Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of #Mauritius when he called on me at State House, #Nairobi. @ForeignOfficeKE https://t.co/ebYkzK2Q8b pic.twitter.com/VQBayGpdvo — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 23, 2018

Some users termed his name as “botanical” and “too hard for any human being to pronounce.”

Other Kenyans online twisted the minister’s first name Seetanah and had fun with that as well.

“That name sounds like Saitaaan!!” wrote Gitau_boy (@Tascar90

Danpatins Mirish commented, “How many read that name in full “Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo”? me i didn’t . it sounds “shetani ……….xyz”

John Baptist wrote, “Lutchmeenaraidoo, that name its too long but atleast iko na doo mwisho!”





