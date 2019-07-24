Unpaid employees of county governments facing tough times ahead

The Council of Governors has asked banks and landlords to be patient with county government employees in the coming months.

The County Government employees have not been paid since June because of the delay in the passage of Division of Revenue Bill and County Allocation Revenue.

“We urge the banks to note the ongoing crisis and not to penalize County Government employees for late or failure to service their standing orders in time due to the prevailing situation,” read part of the letter.

CRISIS

“We also urge the landlord to note this crisis and extend time for payment of rent as we seek to resolve this serious issues,” the letter went on to add.

Some counties are relying on their own generated revenue and opening balance from the financial year 2018/2019 but according to the letter the amount cannot keep the counties running.

The governors warned of tough times ahead if the stalemate continues.

BILL

“We wish to alert all union, private sectors, citizens who receive from the county government and most importantly the employees of the county government to note that the times ahead will be tough.”

On Tuesday the Senate passed their own version of the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 without amendments overlooking a similar bill that was introduced by the National Assembly.

The senate settled on Sh335 billion as the equitable shareable revenue for counties in the 2019/20 financial year while the National Assembly proposed Sh316 billion as funds for counties.