Weed cookies. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police have arrested two University students after they were found baking 56 weed cakes which they were planning to sell to their colleagues for Sh100 each.

The two students of Maasai Mara University were arrested on Saturday following numerous complaints from the public over suspicious activity inside their living quarters in Total Estate, Narok County.

According to the police, the two were identified as Richard Omondi, 25, who is studying a Diploma course in Tourism Wildlife and Elizabeth Abayo, 23, a Computer Science student.

Area OCPD Zachariah Kariuki confirmed the arrests adding that the cakes were to be sold to unsuspecting students and area residents.

“They were planing to sell each piece at Sh100 to fellow students and to the locals. We have also impounded equipment they use for packaging the products,” Kariuki said.

The police boss warned that anyone linked to the crime, including landlords and their tenants, that they too risk being arrested.

The two suspects are being held at Narok Police Station awaiting to be charged in court this coming week.