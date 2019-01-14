University students ‘beat up colleague to death’ over attempted burglary at VC’s office





A Laikipia University student was on Sunday lynched at the main campus in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

According to Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo, the student identified as Mr Joseph Moseti, 30, was caught trying to break into the vice-chancellor’s office.

He was cornered by people who beat him up and left him for dead, police said.

“He was caught while gaining access into the VC’s office by guards at the university. As the guards were escorting him to a police post within the university they were overpowered by the students who beat him up to death,” said Mr Odingo.

The police boss said that the victim had a pending house breaking and theft case at the Nyahururu Law courts.

‘GRADUATION LIST’

“He escaped after he was involved in another breaking in incident. He was supposed to graduate in December last year but the university management decided to remove him from the graduation list after he went into hiding,” said the police boss.

He said that will apply for termination of the case in court next week.

But some students have pointed an accusing finger at the university’s security guards, saying they are the ones who beat up their colleague to death.

The students denied claims by police that they beat up their colleague to death.

“No explanation whatsoever can justify the taking of a life. The university management must come out clean,” said a student who declined to be named.

The student union officials were not available to comment on the matter.

The body was taken to Nyahururu County Referral mortuary.