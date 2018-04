Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi county. PHOTO | FILE

A second-year Computer Science student at Chuka University committed suicide on Wednesday evening over a love relationship that had turned sour.

The student, who is yet to be identified, left behind a suicide note to his mother, thanking her for the care and being sorry that he had not been so good to her.

He also mentioned that he decided to take his life because of an ‘untrustful’ girlfriend.

Chuka /Igambangombe OCPD Barasa Sayia has confirmed the incident.

More to follow…