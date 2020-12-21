University student arrested for cohabiting with 15-year-old girl





A Kenyatta University student has been arrested for allegedly luring and cohabiting with a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Peter Wanjohi, 20, who had allegedly been living with the minor at his house in Gitambaya, Kiambu County.

According to DCI, Wanjohi’s arrest came after the minor’s parents reported her missing from their home in Kagio, Kirinyaga County a week ago.

“Her distraught parents had received a shocking text message from her, that she would be in a holiday camp for a month. Sadly, the school-going child had been harboured by one Peter Wanjohi, a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student at his house in Gitambaya, Kiambu County,” DCI said.

The Ruiru-based sleuths said the two had been handed over to the reporting station in Kagio for further police action.

“Our detectives are ready to swing into action, should any Kenyan file a missing child’s report or any other such matter that requires our urgent attention.”

The accused is expected to be arraigned and charged with defiling the minor on diverse dates and alternative count of unlawfully and intentionally committing an indecent act with a minor in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.