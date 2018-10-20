Zimbabwe university student, Prince Danda, who was arrested for stealing women's panties. PHOTO | COURTESY

A university student who was arrested for stealing female colleagues’ panties has made a startling confession of why he steals the undergarments.

Prince Danda, a fourth year student of Media and Society Studies at the Midlands State University in Zimbabwe, who was arrested on Monday said he gets orgasm from theft of panties.

When he was arrested, the 21-year-old was found in possession of a collection of stolen panties belonging to colleague female students.

SEXUAL DESIRES

During question by the police, Danda said he steals the panties to satisfy his sexual desires through masturbation.

The pervert further explained to the police that he would often sniff the underwear to feel the female scent while imagining sexual intimacy with the owners of the panties until he reaches orgasm.

On Wednesday, Danda was arraigned before the Gweru Regional Courts and pleaded guilty to the said theft.

“I used the panties for masturbating while fantasizing about the women wearing them,” Danda told the court.

JAIL TERM

He however blamed ‘evil spirits’ for his actions. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 70 hours of community services.

In her judgment, Magistrate Beaulite Dube took into account that Danda was a first offender who needed to be given a chance to complete his studies but noted that what he did was wrong and deserved punishment.

The judge sentenced the student to six months in prison but set aside four months on condition of good behavior and a further two months if he completed the 70 hours of community service.