Union official arrested as police crush demos at JKIA – VIDEO
Police have arrested a top Kenya Aviation Workers Union official over the ongoing strike that has hit air transport in the country.
The union’s Secretary-General Moses Ndiema was roughed up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he led demos on Wednesday morning.
It was not immediately clear where he was taken.
How shameful! Our security only know how to beat up people…#JKIA #JKIAonlockdown pic.twitter.com/jyQ29Dupve
— Nduta Florence (@maralioness) March 6, 2019