Union official arrested as police crush demos at JKIA – VIDEO

By Nairobi News Reporter March 6th, 2019 1 min read

Police have arrested a top Kenya Aviation Workers Union official over the ongoing strike that has hit air transport in the country.

The union’s Secretary-General Moses Ndiema was roughed up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he led demos on Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear where he was taken.

