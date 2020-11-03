Uni student arrested after stabbing lawyer lover in row over text message from another woman





A university student was arrested after she stabbed a Nairobi-based lawyer over an alleged text message from another woman.

Police said the incident between the lovers occurred at the lawyer’s house in Umoja Innercore in Nairobi on Monday morning.

The lawyer was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and was immediately referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was being attended to in serious condition.

According to a police statement, the 33-year-old lawyer, David Ochieng, was stabbed three times by Ms Linda Okumu, 24, who is a Moi University, Eldoret student.

“He had been stabbed thrice on the collarbone, abdomen and on his back after a disagreement arose over a text message in his phone from another lady requesting for financial assistance,” the statement read in part.

The stabbing was reported at Buru buru Police Station by Victor Rops, an officer attached to Mama Lucy Hospital.

The suspect was arrested and the knife used to commit the act recovered and kept as an exhibit.

In Ngara, police have launched an investigation after a gang raided an M-Pesa shop in in the area and killed a night guard before stealing an unknown amount of money.

The guard was strangled and his body discovered at the scene long after the gang had escaped in the Saturday night incident.

Police said the shop had been busy and the thugs may have been monitoring its operations before striking.

They first tied the victim before strangling him according to an incident report seen by Nairobi News.

The body of the victim was moved to the mortuary as investigators look for the killers.

However, no arrest had been made by Tuesday with an autopsy expected to be done later in the week.

Starehe police boss Alice Kimeli said a team of investigators was pursuing the matter.