Unease at KNH as isolated patients threaten to storm out of hospital

Asked about the condition of the facility, our source said there were over 100 beds with adequate equipment, including respiratory machines.

The medic added that as at Friday, there was no running water and the sanitation facilities were in a bad state. The wards had normal beds separated by simple curtains.

The Nation has also learned that a woman who was exhibiting symptoms went to the KNH on Sunday, but opted to leave when informed that she would be quarantined. There is no policy on forced isolation of patients and individuals can only be confined after giving their consent.

The government has since explained that the tests took time because medics needed to conduct sophisticated tests to rule out the possibility of having false positives.

Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth said there are 20 patients at the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU). Three have been confirmed positive, while another three are suspected to have the virus.

A further 14 are isolated in the wards, awaiting results.

SYMPTOMS

“The results will be out by midnight. There’s no cause for concern because we cannot confine someone who has not shown symptoms or is not suspected of interacting with someone who has tested positive,” he said.

He added that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were carried out in the labs and would be shared with the individuals at the appropriate time.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said two of the confirmed cases were imported and had close contact with the first patient. The third case was not imported.