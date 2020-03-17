Unease at KNH as isolated patients threaten to storm out of hospital
There was unease at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Infectious Diseases Unit after patients packed their bags and threatened to storm out of the facility.
A doctor who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity said that the isolated patients were unhappy with the delayed test results and that, at the time of protests on Sunday, they mingled with staff and other workers at the hospital. The doctor said that at one point, police were called in to contain the situation.
On the same day, a woman complained of the state of the hospital, saying they had been confined there since Friday with poor sanitation and lack of communication on when their results would be available.
DISCHARGE
“They’re not communicating to us or telling us what is expected … they are dealing with us like we are already dying,” she said on the phone.
She later called to say she was at home after being released, but did not divulge the circumstances leading to her discharge.