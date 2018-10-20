PHOTO | SCREESNHOT

A craze that started with the sharing hilarious memes under the hashtag #Unakufa has now been turned into a music hit.

#Unakufa was a trending hashtag for the better part of last week that found humour on the many things that can lead to one’s death. Some included twisting popular phrases and proverbs to make them a cause of death

Now a duo of young rappers have now come up with a song titled Unakufa.

In the song, Ketus and King Sumu (lavy davy) use some of the memes that featured on the #Unakufa hashtag.

Watch the song below.