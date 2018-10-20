Utimo Sacco crew during a visit at Compassionate Hands For The Disabled Foundation in Ruai. PHOTO | COURTESY

The kind side of matatu operators came to the open over the weekend after a crew on the Umoja route treated shared their Mashujaa Day joy with disabled children.

Utimo Sacco crew celebrated the holiday with the children of Compassionate Hands For The Disabled Foundation in Ruai.

The team of twenty included sacco employees and matatu owners.

According Fred Odunga, a driver, the gesture was meant to show that matatu operators are humans too.

“We wanted to give these children something small and celebrate with them this day just like any other family out there are doing,” said Odunga.

The sacco donated foodstuff and pampers among other goods and spent time with the children for the better part of the day.

The founder of the foundation Ms Anne Njeri praised the crew for their compassion.

“In the last 10 years that I have run this foundation, it the first time that I have seen this generosity and I thank them for coming to visit us, donating and spending the day with the children,” Ms Njeri told Nairobi News.