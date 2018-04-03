President Uhuru Kenyatta.President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO | FILE
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tweet eulogising the late Winnie Mandela went viral on social media over claims of plagiarism.

President Kenyatta had on his official Twitter account praised the late Winnie Mandela who died on Monday at the age of 81 years as a courageous woman and a freedom fighter.

“In the end, her courage was rewarded: she lived to see Mandela free; she lived to see her country liberated; and she went on to serve a free South Africa until her death,” tweeted Mr Kenyatta.

A Cameroonian news website, Cameroon Voice, carried the quote in their story titled “African Mourns Courageous Winnie Mandela”.

The story captured condolences sent by different African head of states on Winnie Mandela’s death.

A Kenyan tweep however, juxtaposed Uhuru’s tweet with a screenshot of the online story, and misleadingly claimed that the president’s tweet was a product of plagiarism.

Some Kenyans on Twitter blindingly delivered a harsh judgement on President Kenyatta without realising that the website was actually quoting his tweet.

Here are some of the tweeps who fell for the blunder.