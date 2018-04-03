President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tweet eulogising the late Winnie Mandela went viral on social media over claims of plagiarism.

President Kenyatta had on his official Twitter account praised the late Winnie Mandela who died on Monday at the age of 81 years as a courageous woman and a freedom fighter.

“In the end, her courage was rewarded: she lived to see Mandela free; she lived to see her country liberated; and she went on to serve a free South Africa until her death,” tweeted Mr Kenyatta.

A Cameroonian news website, Cameroon Voice, carried the quote in their story titled “African Mourns Courageous Winnie Mandela”.

The story captured condolences sent by different African head of states on Winnie Mandela’s death.

A Kenyan tweep however, juxtaposed Uhuru’s tweet with a screenshot of the online story, and misleadingly claimed that the president’s tweet was a product of plagiarism.

Some Kenyans on Twitter blindingly delivered a harsh judgement on President Kenyatta without realising that the website was actually quoting his tweet.

Wow your president's twitter account even plagiarises tweets. Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/sgJp0ZrCDE — Beach Bae (@nyaseme_) April 3, 2018

Here are some of the tweeps who fell for the blunder.

Analytica waliacha kazi ya kuandika speech ma frend’ — Woud Lando (@musajuma05) April 3, 2018

Now you understand why they go to Cambridge Analytica to write their speeches. Lack of content and originality. — Rachel Okuom (@Nyarkatolo) April 3, 2018

Everything in jubilee is fake — Francis Mbate (@mbate) April 3, 2018

The Article was quoting President Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/r3uicJvUfR — Stanley Kinga (@kinga_stanley) April 3, 2018

This is pure malice. You have done selective reading. Read the whole article here: https://t.co/DaOFpV2uPu — Chrispinus Juma (@chrispinusjuma_) April 3, 2018

Ni ule itumbi hii ndo ubaya ya kupatia unqualified people kazi — afrikandionysus (@afrikandionysus) April 3, 2018

Very bad indeed…..Hata wange acknowledge the source — Zeddy Kay (@zack_nganga) April 3, 2018

@UKenyatta why do you embarrass us this way? — CHRIS MASITTA, HSC (@CCmasitta) April 3, 2018

@OleItumbi @RobertAlai please give#CambridgeAnalytica this tender . We’ll even do a funds drive here on twitter to cater for the expenses. My Frens trying to eulogise icons is just beyond your intellectual capacities. Stick to commending githeri people. Lanes..lanes people ✌ — 👑Nyar Loka 🇰🇪 (@lucilleonyango) April 3, 2018

He has no content .🤣😂🤣😂 — SYLVESTER MUSHDEZY (@sylvestermush) April 3, 2018



