Uhuru’s TBT photo delights Kenyans as president celebrates 57th birthday

An undated old photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta in an ill-fitting double breast suit in the company of high school students has excited the online community as the president celebrates his 57th birthday.

The photo, which posted by Governor Mike Sonko on Facebook to wish the president a happy birthday, shows a very lean Mr Kenyatta flanked by four students in school uniforms.

In his post the Nairobi Governor wrote:

“Happy Birthday @Ukenyatta ! Thank you for your astounding service to this beautiful Country. You inspire all of us to give back, fight corruption and aim at improving the lives of all Kenyans. There has been a remarkable change under your leadership on matters of development. Thank you for fighting for a better future for all Kenyans. Happy Birthday Mr. President.”

While not all Facebook users agreed with the “astounding service” and “remarkable change” bit of the post, it is the photo that caught their attention.

“This one has killed It! Happy birthday to my Kenya 1 @Uk,” said Suzy Machang’a.

“I would like to know the rest of the individuals with the president,” commented Mugambi Papitoz Isaiah.

Other users made curious observations on the president quire sense of fashion back then.

“Who said a man’s belt must always color-match with the shoe?” posed Samuel Maina.

Many others continued to pour birthday wishes to President Kenyatta, as he turned 57.