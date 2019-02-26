Uhuru’s phone number called tycoon in Sh10m fraud case – Lawyer -VIDEO





Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has claimed that the telephone number used to call Sameer Africa boss Naushad Meralli to con him out of Sh10 million belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Ombetta appeared in court on Tuesday for seven suspects who are facing a charge of conning Mr Meralli by pretending to be President Kenyatta.

The seven are Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula.

It is alleged that they used mobile number 0722 208842 to call Mr Merali, asking him to facilitate the release of the money for the purchase of land, while mimicking the voice of the President.

CALL FROM STATE HOUSE

They pretended the call was from State House in Nairobi.

According to police, Mr Merali was outside the country on a business trip when the fraudsters called him.

He therefore gave complainant Akif Hamid Butt, the Finance Director of Sameer Africa, the go-ahead to process the payment, believing he had spoken to the head of State.

Mr Butt was told that the money was for the purchase of land in Milimani, Nairobi, and the fraudsters gave him the number of an account at Equity Bank, into which he deposited it.

