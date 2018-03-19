Guests who attended Nana Gecaga's birthday party hosted at the Lion in the Sun Resort in Malindi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nana Gecaga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, over the weekend hosted a lavish all-white party to mark her 40th birthday.

The party, attended by friends and relatives, was hosted in Malindi at the Lion in the Sun Resort, owned by Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore.

Nana is the Managing Director of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). In 2009, she was instrumental in securing the hosting of MTV Africa Music Awards in Nairobi.

She is a sister to President Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga.

Jomo Gecaga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko took a private jet to attend the birthday party in Malindi.





