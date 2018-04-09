President Uhuru Kenyatta greets his niece Nana Gecaga at a past event. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga has revealed that she is a recovering alcoholic.

Nana, who was a guest at Churchill Show aired on Sunday, revealed that she used to drink up to a crate of beer and a bottle of hard liqueur in one sitting.

She had to give up the bottle to get her life back together. The journey to quit alcohol has taken her 19 years so far.

The mother of three, Udi, Jomo and Uhuru, recently splashed millions to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The lavish party was hosted in Malindi at the Lion in the Sun Resort, owned by Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore.

Nana narrated how she lost friends after giving up alcohol at the age of 21.

When asked to give a word of advice to those struggling with alcoholism, Nana said; “It’s a very vicious circle, we all have challenges, we all have issues that we face, never judge a book by it’s cover. The one thing I can actually say to them is, tomorrow is another day and try to live or get to that day and never to ashamed or to proud to ask for support, Kenya has a lot of support and use it.”

Nana in the daughter of Uhuru’s elder sister Jeni Wambui, whose mother Grace Wanjiku was Jomo Kenyatta’s third wife.

She is the sister of Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant. She’s the Managing Director of Kenyatta International Conference Centre.