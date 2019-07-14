Uhuru’s guarantee on Waiguru’s wife qualities draws social media humour

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among guests who graced the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo on Saturday.

Mr Kenyatta and Governor Waiguru have had a long working relationship.

They previously worked together at Treasury in the grand coalition government and later in the cabinet during President Kenyatta’s first term.

In his speech to the newlyweds, the president drew from his experience with Waiguru to assure the lawyer that he had married the right girl.

‘WONDERFUL GIRL’

“Kamotho I can guarantee you that you have married a wonderful girl. A hardworking, committed woman. I have worked with her before and she is committed to everything she has done,” said the president.

He added; “What’s now remaining is that you now focus all your energies towards ensuring that Kamotho smiles every time he comes homes in the evening.”

He also pointed out that Waiguru’s husband is a fantastic guy and a committed patriot.

“Show that very same commitment bwana Kamotho to your new bride. And with that I’m sure you will live a happy, prosperous and with God’s grace very, very long life,” the president said.

Social media wags however couldn’t stop making fun of the president’s guarantee.