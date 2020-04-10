Uhuru’s Easter message of hope to Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to take the opportunity the Easter season presents to reflect on the suffering and victorious resurrection of Jesus Christ that signifies that even suffering has to come to an end.

The President said that as the country goes through difficulty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic it should not blind Kenyans from the spirit and intention of Easter.

The Head of State said that it is important to observe preventive measures and that is why this Easter period must be celebrated differently.

“The circumstances under which we find ourselves during this year’s Easter holiday are unusual. Our world is going through a period of intense trial brought about by the Covid-19 crisis. We have had to adopt unique measures which we hope will bring an end to the suffering caused by this global pandemic,” said President Kenyatta.

He added: “While the Easter period is often celebrated with close friends and family we are finding that this year it must be different due to the preventative measures we have put in place for our own safety and for the safety of our loved ones. The circumstance of the present however, should not blind us to the spirit and intention of Easter and the message inherent in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Kenyans, he said, have been tested many times before and have always done what is necessary to pull through and find inspiration in each other to find the sunshine after the storm.

DIFFICULT TIMES

President Kenyatta also warned of difficult times ahead, however, we will be able to overcome this disease if we all come together and do our part.

“I urge all Kenyans, both at home and abroad to reflect on the resurrection story and remember that all things, even suffering, come to an end through unity and faith. Kenya and Kenyans have been tested many times before and we have always done what is necessary to pull through all difficulty and adversity. We have always found inspiration in ourselves and each other to find the sunshine after the storm,” stated President Kenyatta.

He added: “Today we are in a storm. We have refused to give up and we will see the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya. We must come together by staying apart and breaking the chain of infection.

There may be difficult days ahead but let us remember that suffering is temporary but triumph is eternal. We will be triumphant if we all do our part. I wish you all a blessed Easter.”