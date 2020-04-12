Uhuru wishes Boris Johnson a quick recovery from Covid-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of quick recovery and good health to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from Covid-19.

Kenyatta praised Johnson for his frontline role in the global fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people and infected more than 1.3 million others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of quick recovery and good health to British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson who is recovering from Coronavirus. The President offered his get well prayers and hailed PM Johnson for his frontline role in the global fight against Covid-19 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 11, 2020

A Downing Street spokeswoman on Saturday said the PM is making “very good progress” in his recovery from Covid-19 after he left the Intensive Care Unit.

Johnson was moved out of ICU after three nights on Thursday and Downing Street said on Friday he had started walking, although his recovery was at an early stage.

“The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress,” his office said.

In Kenya, seven deaths have been recorded with 191 positive cases while 24 have been retrieved.

Johnson is so far the highest-ranking top leader to be hospitalized with coronavirus, forcing him to hand over control of UK to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab just as Britain’s outbreak worsened drastically.

While Johnson’s condition was improving, it was unclear how long he would be incapacitated.

Britain’s Covid-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

Britain has now reported 9,875 from the pandemic, the fifth highest national tally globally and Saturday’s increase was the second day running that the number of fatalities had increased by more than 900.

Almost 80,000 people in Britain have tested positive for the Covid-19.

The 55-year-old PM was hospitalised on Sunday last week over concerns he still had a cough and high temperature after spending 10 days in self-isolation.

A day later he was transferred to intensive care as his condition deteriorated.

He was taken out of the ICU and into a normal ward at London’s St Thomas Hospital on Thursday evening, waving at staff “in gratitude”, his spokesman said.

Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings during Easter weekend when much of the country normally bathes in sunny, spring weather.

The death rate is also expected to increase over the next few days, health officials have cautioned, but they hope the lockdown will cut overall deaths to below 20,000.