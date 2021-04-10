Uhuru mourns Prince Phillip





President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, who died on Friday.

Prince Philip, 99, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

In his message of condolence and comfort to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the British people, President Kenyatta eulogized the Duke of Edinburgh as a global unifying factor.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” President Kenyatta said.

Confirming his death, Buckingham Palace in a tweet said Prince Philip died peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh served alongside the queen for 65 years before retiring from public life in 2017 and remaining mostly out of the public eye since. He married the Queen in 1947.

The Royal Family has asked people to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving flowers in memory of the duke.

An online book of condolence has been launched on the official royal website for those who wish to send messages.

From midday on Saturday, a 41-gun salute will take place for Prince Philip in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The 41-gun salute will also be in Gibraltar and at sea from Royal Navy warships.