President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kapsabet High School. PHOTO | PSCU

Parents and students found with stolen exam papers during the national examinations risk jail term, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Mr Kenyatta made the announcement on Sunday while attending a fundraising commissioning of the construction of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Kapsabet Plaza.

He said parents and teachers found involved in the malpractice will be sent to jail while students found with stolen exam papers will be sent to approved schools.

This is to help curb the growing number of exam cheating during final exams in primary and secondary schools.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta today said parents of candidates caught with stolen tests during the national examination exercise beginning tomorrow will be sent to jail,” tweeted State House Kenya.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams started on Monday, while the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams will be done between November 2 and 28.

Kenyans on Twitter had their own opinions on the matter.

@Cgatheru asked, “What about KNEC officials who “sell” those exams? This is where the system broke ages ago.”

@Jasiri_TEA responded, “Their parents will be jailed. Sijaona tweet ya ufala kama hii before!”

@Simon_mburu1 asked, “How about parents of those caught looting the country?”

@kenyanimimi said, “Someone is working hard to embarrass the head of state. There is no law to back this pronouncement, there is no logic in this kind of reasoning.”

@moke_mat wrote, “Does it mean if one’s child steal, the parent is accountable? Where are those charged with the responsibility of taking care of the exam? Some things sound unrealistic.”

@ericmathuku commented, “Arrest and jail KNEC officials who leak the exams.”