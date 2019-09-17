Uhuru to address Singapore Summit on Formula One weekend

President Uhuru Kenyatta could not have hoped for a better time to visit Singapore.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday announced that President Kenyatta will be in the Asian country in a trip whose highlight will be a speech at the Singapore Summit 2019.

The summit, which will be held on September 20-21, brings together governments, private sector and thought leaders from around the world to discuss global trends in business, finance and geopolitics, and the impact on regional and global growth, prosperity and stability.

As is the norm, the Singapore GP starts on Friday September 20 for the practice; qualification happens on Saturday September 21 and the main race on Sunday September 22.

“Established in 2012, the Singapore Summit is a key platform for shared Asian perspectives on global issues, and one where ideas on deeper partnerships between the public, private and people sectors are developed and shared,” said Dena.

INVITATION

The President, who will be attending the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong of Singapore, will speak about Kenya’s growth trajectory and opportunities for growth in East Africa, she added.

But this visit will also coincide with the Singapore Grand Prix race, a Formula One sporting event, which the Head of State is known to be a big fan of.

In November 2014, President Kenyatta landed in trouble with Kenyans who accused him of attending a Formula One race in Abu Dhabi and failing to issue a statement after a terrorist attack in Mandera where 28 people died.

The president’s trip to Canada this year also coincided with the Canadian GP.

He joined more than 8,000 delegates from more than 165 countries at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada.

The head of state addressed the conference on Tuesday June 4 while the racing event kicked off on June 7.