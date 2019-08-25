Uhuru tells legislators to pass law banning betting in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged law makers to come up with a law that will eliminate gambling in Kenya.

The president, who spoke on Saturday at Citam’s 60th anniversary celebrations at the Karen sanctuary, asked Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja and Women Representative Esther Passaris who were both in attendance to give him the bill and he will sign it.

EXISTING LAWS

“Tuko na hii kitu inaitwa gambling na ni mbaya sana, mimi Uhuru peke yake hawezi imaliza, endeni mbadilishe hiyo katiba,” said the president.

The president further told the gaming companies to adhere to the existing laws as they operate their businesses and until the law is changed.

“Wacha nikule hiyo pesa mpaka sheria ibadilishwe,” he said.

President Kenyatta also pointed out that there is no reason for a few individuals to benefit from gaming companies who are claiming to sponsor athletes and sportsmen.

GAMBLING PERMITS

In July, Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) banned at least 27 firms which were yet to meet undisclosed licensing requirements and were being vetted to establish if they are fit to hold gambling permits.

Two months prior, a total of 17 foreigners, who were involved in illegal gambling business in the country, were deported in renewed efforts by the government to tame the betting craze.

The development came after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed the Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa to review working permits of foreigners who had applied to conduct other businesses but ended up investing in the betting industry.

GAMBLING REVENUE

The Kenyan betting industry has in recent times recorded a surge in popularity amid aggressive marketing campaigns by players and projections are that gross gambling revenue in Kenya stands at Sh7 billion monthly and about Sh100 billion annually, according to the betting regulator.

A recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers shows that the yearly turnover of the sports betting industry in Kenya is worth $20 million, and will reach $50 million in 2020 as demand grows.

The report further said Kenya is the third largest gambling market after South Africa and Nigeria respectively in Africa in terms of revenues.

However, in terms of participants, Kenya could be ahead of its peers in the region.