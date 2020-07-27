Uhuru tells Kenyans to be realistic as he extends curfew for 30 more days





President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew for 30 more days.

Speaking on Monday afternoon at State House, Nairobi, the president asked Kenyans to be realistic as the state cannot police everyone.

ABNORMAL TIMES

“It is time for everyone to get realistic, as parents, as brothers and sisters we need to look around and ask ourselves what is my responsibility to those around me and those I care about. Government cannot police the morality of its citizens who must have responsibility to each other. We cannot have a policeman to police every home,” President Kenyatta said.

In the televised address, the Head of State televised address urged citizens to speak up and report those who refuse to obey.

“We are living in abnormal times and countries with citizens who have taken a lax attitude have suffered and let us not think we are immune,” the president said.

He said that no one wants to mourn friends and family who would have survived were it not for our actions.

FATALITY RATE

“The power, is in our hands. We are the ones who have the power to save. 280 Kenyans have lost their lives and there will be more the only question is whether we shall emerge with low numbers of death or we are going to suffer a catastrophe. The harsh reality is that we are at war with an invisible enemy and in war no mercy shall be shown on either side,” the head of state said.

The president also noted that it is the low rate of fatality that is giving Kenyans false comfort that the pandemic is not serious.

“Those are the people who have interpreted the de-escalation of the measures we took to take as a green-light to pay no heed to authorities. Their reckless actions endanger them and those around them,” he said.

The President said citizens should hold each other accountable.

“If someone enters your shop, and you own the business, if he has no mask, insist that they wear one,” he said.

SURGING NUMBERS

President Kenyatta also said no person is special, adding that everyone can get the disease.

During his July 6 presidential address when he lifted the cessation of movement order in the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to exercise Covid-19 prevention measures.

In readiness to deal with the surging numbers of Covid-19, the president had earlier on directed County governments to have at least a 300-bed capacity in isolation centers.

On Monday the president said that the Ministry of Health will develop a protocol to retain retired ICU staff and physicians to deal with Covid-19 cases in the counties.

Government institutions, including stadia, upon designations as a public health facility shall be availed to the MoH for purposes of quarantine and treatment centres.