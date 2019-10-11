Uhuru speaks out on Wilson Airport plane accident

President Uhuru Kenyatta has applauded the emergency rescue teams at Wilson Airport for their prompt response following an early morning accident involving a Silverstone Air plane.

In a statement to media houses, President Kenyatta also wished a quick recovery to passengers injured in the ill-fated aircraft.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta commends emergency rescue teams stationed at Wilson Airport in Nairobi for their swift response following an accident involving a Silverstone Air operated Fokker 50 aircraft. The President at the same time wishes quick recovery to passengers injured on the ill-fated aircraft,” said State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

“Civil aviation authorities are investigating the incident with a view of not only establishing the cause of the mishap but also putting in place measures to avoid similar incidents in future.”

The Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO aircraft destined for Lamu Airtstrip via Mombasa Airport skidded off the runway on Friday at 9am.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Pictures and videos capture the rescue team immediately responding to the scene to help disembark the passengers and flight crew.