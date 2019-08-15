Uhuru shows off his newly acquired Jamaican accent – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday left his audience in stitches when he read part of his speech in a Jamaican accent.

The president was in Nakuru during the launch of the multi-million shillings National Assembly when he dropped a few lines in Jamaican accent after his trip to the Caribbean nation last week.

“Indeed, over the last week, in my state visit in the republic of Jamaica…” President Kenyatta said in Jamaican accent, as he giggled before chanting “Jah Love,” and proceeding with his speech.

During his visit to Jamaica, President Kenyatta for the first time revealed the First Family family ties to Jamaica, stating that his wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica.