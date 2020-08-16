Uhuru sends Cabinet members on 14-day working leave amid talk of looming reshuffle





President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent all Cabinet members on a 14-day working leave starting August 17 amid speculation about a looming reshuffle.

Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, chief administrative secretaries and the Attorney-General will only attend to national emergencies during this period.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua communicated the decision on Friday, saying the next Cabinet meeting will take place on September 3.

It is said that President Kenyatta aims to make changes in the Cabinet in a race against time to implement legacy projects under his Big Four agenda.

Ahead of his expected retirement in 2022, he has been focusing on the agenda that covers universal health coverage, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing.

It has also been said that the President is working on a reorganised government that will be more “cohesive” and include the Opposition.

In a reshuffle in January, the President dropped Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Mr Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

He appointed Mr Peter Munya to replace Mr Kiunjuri and confirmed acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

The President also moved CSs Rachel Omamo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki to Water ministry, Peter Munya to Agriculture and Monica Juma to Defence.

He further appointed Mr Mutahi Kagwe and Ms Betty Maina as Health and Industrialisation ministers, respectively.