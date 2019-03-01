Uhuru sacks Sports minister Rashid Echesa in mini cabinet reshuffle

Share this via PWA

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes an address at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired Rashid Echesa as Sports secretary and appointed former Education Secretary Amin Mohammed to his place.

Former University of Nairobi vice chancellor and chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Prof George Magoha has been nominated to be the new Education Secretary.

In the cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, President Kenyatta also fired Ms Fatuma Hersi as Permanent Secretary of Health. Ms Susan Mochache appointed to her slot.

Other changes are:

Ali Noor – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of industry, Trade and Cooperatives.

Peter Kiplagat- Permanent Secretary Labour.

Margarette Makima- Permanent Secretary for East African Affairs

Susan Koech- Permanent Secretary wildlife

