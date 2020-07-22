Uhuru reschedules Covid-19 summit amid doubts from experts on lockdown

In the last summit held at State House on June 21, the national and County Governments agree on terms for gradual re-opening of the economy. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rescheduled the extraordinary session of the National County Government Coordination Summit from Friday to Monday following a request by the governors.

The Friday session which was to be the fifth one since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March was to discuss the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the country recent days.

“His Excellency the President has acceded to the request by the Council of Governors to reschedule the 5th Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit to review the surge of Covid-19 infections in the country from Friday, 24th July 2020 to Monday, 27th July 2020,” a statement from State House read.

The president had convened the session to review the efficacy of the containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of the restrictions.

Surge of Covid-19 infections

“The Session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections across our Nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties,” the statement signed by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena reads in part.

Monday’s session will also consider the evolution of the disease and the medical models on how Covid-19 may propagate within our country over the months of August and September.

The President according to experts is facing two tough options as he prepares for the Monday national and county governments’ summit on Covid-19, which is expected to offer guidance on how to wriggle the country out of a looming disaster.

By Monday, the option of declaring another nationwide lockdown was still out of the question.

Experts who are against the shutdown argue that locking down the country will not yield much because the country is in the community transmission phase of the pandemic.

Kenya has recorded an upsurge in the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the relaxation of rules.