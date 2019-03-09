Uhuru renews his gun license (but why does he need it?) – PHOTOS





Kenya’s most protected personality President Uhuru Kenyatta has just renewed his gun license, despite having at his disposal bodyguards willing to give their lives and limps to keep him from harm’s way.

President Kenyatta on Friday got his new generation firearm license at State House.

He said he underwent vetting like any other applicant seeking the new license.

“Today I received my new generation firearm license smart-card and certificate from the Firearms Licensing Board after undergoing the due certification process and obtaining a unique identification number,” he posted on Facebook.

All sitting and retired presidents are assured of round the clock security offered by elite police units.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had in January ordered that all firearm holders be registered afresh. The deadline to register is Monday next week.