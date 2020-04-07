Uhuru pleads with landlords to waive rent in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday pleaded with landlords across the country to reduce monthly rent for their tenants following the financial crisis that has been occasioned by coronavirus outbreak.

The President, while addressing the nation, requested the landlords to consider sharing the heavy burden of the current pandemic.

He said he was pleased to see Kenyans stepping up for each other and contributing to help their brothers and sisters in need.

“Those property owners who have reduced or agreed to work terms for the monthly rent in order to provide roofs over the heads of vulnerable brothers and sisters and in this regard, I wish to urge all others to emulate this great example and not put our people in even more vulnerable situations as we face this current pandemic,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Last week, the Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) called for landlords across the country to offer their tenants rent waivers for the months of April, May and June.

They also requested the government to order a 6-month moratorium on bank loans currently being serviced by landlords.

LATAK wants the measures implemented as soon as possible as part of the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Munene, a Nyandarua county landlord, won the admiration of many Kenyans last month after he waived his tenants rent for two months.

Some other property owners have followed suit although others continue to issue notices demanding rent arrears.