Uhuru orders flags flown at half-staff for ‘African hero’ Mugabe

By Hilary Kimuyu September 6th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday declared the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe an African hero and ordered that all Kenyan flags be flown at half-staff in his honour.

The flag will be flown half-mast at the State House and all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Republic of Kenya and throughout the Republic of Kenya.

This will be done from dawn of Saturday to sunset of Monday.

More to follow

