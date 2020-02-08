Uhuru okays Jubilee meeting on Valentine’s Day

Jubilee Members of Parliament (Senate and National Assembly) have been summoned for a consultative meeting next week which sources say will be chaired by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the consultative meeting follows the permission by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.

“After consolations within the party leadership and with permission granted by the party leader H.E President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, there will be a consultative meeting of Jubilee members of Parliament (Senate and National Assembly) on Friday 14th February 2020 at the Kenya School of Government, 8.30,” read the statement by Tuju.

The meeting had been planned for Friday, February 7, 2020, but was postponed after the death of the retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

“It had been anticipated that this meeting would take place today, Friday, February 7, in time before Parliament resumes next week. (The) postponement has been necessitated by the need to put aside all our activities as a sign of respect following the passing on of His Excellency the former President Daniel T. Arap Moi,” Tuju informed.

It will not be chaired by the party leader

Tuju said this will “technically” not be a parliamentary group meeting as it will not be chaired by the party leader.

The Deputy President is expected to lead the meeting, which will see the factions in the Jubilee Party that of ‘Kieleweke’ who pledge their alliance to President Kenyatta and ‘Tanga Tanga’ that is allied to DP Ruto converge under one roof since the launch Building Bridges Initiative report (BBI) in November 27, 2019.

Among the issues to be discussed are the 2022 succession, unity of the party, upcoming Jubilee Party elections and BBI politics, sources added.

On January 26, 2020, politicians allied to Ruto held a two-day meeting in Naivasha and what followed was a five-hour closed-door meeting between President Kenyatta and his deputy.