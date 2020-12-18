Uhuru, Odinga mourn Nyagarama





President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family and people of Nyamira county following the demise of Governor John Nyagarama.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i have also shared their condolences.

Uhuru in his message eulogized the 74- year-old governor as a distinguished and true servant of the people. He was also a friendly, approachable, wise, witty, and kind leader, the President noted.

President Kenyatta has mourned Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, who passed away Friday morning, as a distinguished and true servant of the people whose contribution to the development of the tea sector in Kenya and service to the people of Nyamira County shall be dearly missed.

Raila said Nyagarama has been an extraordinary partner in strengthening devolution.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama’s death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life. Nyagarama has been an extraordinary partner in strengthening devolution. I will forever cherish moments with him on duty and as personal friends. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila tweeted.

I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama's death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life.

CS Matiang’i said Ngagarama was a gentle and kind soul who defended his people.

“Devastated by the news of the death of my Governor John Nyangarama. He was a gentle and kind soul. A real mzee and elder in the community who defended the rights of his people. My condolences to his family and the people of Nyamira County.#RipNyagarama,” the CS wrote on Twitter.

Nyagarama who is the first governor of Nyamira county was born in 1946 in Nyakemincha, in Nyamira county.

He received his primary school education at Nyakemincha Primary School in West Mugirango Constituency and proceeded to Maseno School for his O-levels.

He would later join Kisii High School for his A- levels before joining University of Nairobi for his bachelor’s degree in literature. Upon completion of his studies, he worked as a teacher before venturing into tea farming, later joining the tea farmers’ leadership as a management trainee at the former Kenya Tea Development Authority, now the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

He also served as the managing director of the Sotik Tea Factory from 1991 to 1992.

After 1992, Nyagarama joined Touchline Press Limited, a private publishing company, as its chief executive officer, before going on to establish a tea export company in Mombasa, Kenya in 1993.

In 1994, he was elected to serve on the KTDA’s board as a director representing the tea zones of Marani, in Kisii County and part of Nyamira county 1994 before venturing into politics.