President Uhuru Kenyatta at work in his office at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO NATION

A Jubilee lawmaker has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to audit the wealth acquired by his father, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, during his time as the Head of State.

In a video clip shared on Facebook, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said he would lead the way by not only having a lifestyle audit conducted on him but also for the wealth of his father, one-time cook.

“I want to support the President on this issue of lifestyle audit for public servants. I’m willing to have an audit done on me since my days as a matatu tout until now as an MP. They should also do the same for my father since his time as a cook at Moi University,” he said before adding:

“Everybody should be audited, including the president, beginning with his late father Jomo (Kenyatta) coming down to him.”

RELATED STORIES:

Senator Murkomen explains ‘problem’ with lifestyle audit

Here are Donald Kipkorir’s lifestyle audit committee ‘nominees’

The legislator’s sentiments come in the wake of President Kenyatta’s recent call for a lifestyle audit on all civil servants, himself and his deputy William Ruto included.

President Kenyatta said the process will help in his government’s fight against corruption with those unable to account for their wealth risking the wealth’s repossession by the government.