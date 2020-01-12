Uhuru mourns Vision 2030 chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined Kenyans in mourning governance expert Raphael Githiga Mwai, who died on January 7, 2020.

In his message of condolences on Sunday, the president said Mwai’s death is not only a blow to the family but also the entire nation.

“We are deeply saddened by his departure and we pray that the Almighty God comforts the family, relatives, and friends at this very difficult moment,” said the President.

President Kenyatta also described Mwai as a patriot, crediting him with influencing various executives currently in charge of state corporations.

“Mr. Mwai made a significant contribution that shaped the corporate governance sector in the country. He influenced many Kenyans especially those currently holding senior positions in our state corporations.

The President called upon Kenyans to emulate the late Mwai in the quest to make this nation a better place.

The late Mwai, a policy and governance consultant, was among prominent Kenyan technocrats who served on the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) between 2004 and 2010 where he chaired the Technical Committee that crafted the Kenya Vision 2030.

The Vision 2030 blueprint is used to guide resource allocation and development programs in line with the country’s long-term aspirations.