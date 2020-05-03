Uhuru mourns PS Chris Kiptoo’s father

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mzee John Kiptoo Chebotibin.

Mzee Chebotibin, who passed away on Saturday at a Nairobi hospital, is father to Dr Chris Kiptoo, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Mzee Chebotibin as a respected elder and a role model who served the country diligently as a police officer for many years.

“We remember Mzee Chebotibin as a wise and respected senior citizen who served our country with distinction as a police officer before retiring to become a successful cereal and dairy farmer,” the President eulogized.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Mzee Chebotibin the fortitude and strength to mourn their beloved patriarch.

Dr Kiptoo was reassigned to this Ministry by President Uhuru in January 2020. Before this new assignment, Dr Kiptoo served as the Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Cooperatives.