Uhuru mourns Kericho Deputy governor

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family and people of Kericho following the death of their Deputy governor Susan Kikwai.

The deceased succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday while receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital in Kericho.

“I have lost a friend and reliable colleague. Covid-19 is real. Late us all observe the measures put forward by the President to protect ourselves,” said Kericho governor Paul Chepkowny.

President Kenyatta eulogized Kikwai as a devoted public servant who was committed to the progress and well-being of the Kericho community

“Susan was a great public servant. While working for the National Government, she was instrumental in attracting various domestic, regional, and international investments,” observed the President.

Deputy President William Ruto added that the country had lost a progressive and consummate leader.

“Our country has yet again lost a progressive and consummate leader. Her Excellency Susan Kikwai — the Deputy Governor for Kericho County — was a humble yet bold and firm leader who inspired and elevated the presence and voices of women in our politics,” he posted on Twitter.